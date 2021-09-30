Mixed messaging on school masks

The state budget, signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has a provision that could threaten the funding of local health departments that issue mask mandates. The governor says it's unenforceable, but some counties aren't willing to risk it. On this episode, we'll sort through what this all means for public health policy on the ground with a political reporter and someone from a county health department.

GUESTS:

Jonathan Oosting, state politics reporter with Bridge Michigan.

Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the Berrien County Health Department

