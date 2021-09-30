© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Mixed messaging on school masks

Published September 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
A provision in the newly-signed state budget could threaten the funding of local health departments that impose mask mandates for schools. But Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it's unenforceable.

The state budget, signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has a provision that could threaten the funding of local health departments that issue mask mandates. The governor says it's unenforceable, but some counties aren't willing to risk it. On this episode, we'll sort through what this all means for public health policy on the ground with a political reporter and someone from a county health department.

GUESTS:

Jonathan Oosting, state politics reporter with Bridge Michigan.

Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the Berrien County Health Department

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

StatesideCOVID-192022 state budgetschool mask mandate
