Stateside

Difficult groundwork for infrastructure deal

Published October 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
President Joe Biden will be in Howell, Michigan tomorrow. And he’s coming to rally support for his infrastructure plan. The infrastructure bill passed in the Senate back in August. But the House vote has been pushed back again and again for months. On this Stateside podcast episode, we’re digging into this infrastructure bill, how it could help Michigan if passed, and why it’s been delayed.

GUESTS:

Congressman Dan Kildee, represents Michigan’s 5th District

