Stateside Podcast: Jim Crow Museum expansion

The Stateside Podcast is possible because of Michigan Radio. If you know about podcasts, you know that many are powered by advertising revenue. That’s not how we do it. We’re raising money for our work this week. And we need your help so that we can continue to bring you these Michigan-centric stories. Click here to support our work.

Dr. David Pilgrim is a museum curator at Ferris State University's Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia. It's home to 14,000 mostly racist artifacts. Today we’re talking with Pilgrim about how this Michigan museum uses objects of intolerance to teach tolerance, and about the future of the museum with it’s $18.5 million expansion.

GUESTS:

David Pilgrim, Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia curator and Ferris State University’s vice president for diversity, inclusion and strategic initiatives.

Find out more about visiting the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia.

Check out the virtual Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia tour.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

