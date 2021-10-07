Stateside Podcast: Jonah Mixon-Webster's Stereo(TYPE)

The Stateside Podcast is possible because of Michigan Radio. If you know about podcasts, you know that many are powered by advertising revenue. That’s not how we do it. We’re raising money for our work this week. And we need your help so that we can continue to bring you these Michigan-centric stories. Click here to support our work.

Flint born-poet Jonah Mixon Webster’s collection Stereo(TYPE) got a second life this summer. It originally came out in 2019, published by ASADA Press, and this summer saw a reprint published by a much larger imprint, Knopf. If you’ve never read him before, you’re in for a totally immersive experience.

GUEST:

Jonah Mixon-Webster, poet and author

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

