Stateside Podcast: Cooking with pawpaw

The pawpaw, an elusive and unique fruit native to the U.S.’s mid-Atlantic region, has been an important food to plenty of Native people for a very long time. But in modern times, it’s just now getting traction in the culinary scene. Today, we learn how to find, cook, and consume a pawpaw.

GUEST:

Sara Bir, chef and author of The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook

