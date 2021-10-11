© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: MI GOP targets county election officials

Published October 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
voting.jpg
Paulette Parker
/
Michigan Radio
The dispute over certifying election results in Wayne County last November could be a sign of things to come, as Republicans look to get Trump supporters onto local boards of canvassers.

Members of county boards of canvassers don’t often find themselves in the political spotlight, but that changed after the 2020 election. Now, some local chapters of the Michigan Republican Party are looking at county boards as potential battlegrounds for the next election, too.

GUEST:

Craig Mauger, Detroit News reporter

You can find Mauger's article about local GOP chapters remaking county boards of canvassers here.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

StatesideWayne County Board of CanvassersMichigan GOP
Stay Connected
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Latest Episodes