Stateside Podcast: MI GOP targets county election officials

Members of county boards of canvassers don’t often find themselves in the political spotlight, but that changed after the 2020 election. Now, some local chapters of the Michigan Republican Party are looking at county boards as potential battlegrounds for the next election, too.

GUEST:

Craig Mauger, Detroit News reporter

You can find Mauger's article about local GOP chapters remaking county boards of canvassers here.

