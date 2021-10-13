© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Jon Vaughn’s Vigil for Survivors

Published October 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
Jon Vaughn stands outside a stately white house next to a red camping chair
April Baer
/
Michigan Radio
Jon Vaughn says he'll continue to show up outside of Schlissel's house every day until the University of Michigan president, or members of the Board of Regents, agree to meet with survivors face-to-face.

For about a week, former Wolverine football player Jon Vaughn has been camped out in a small blue tent in front of University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel's house in Ann Arbor. He's there to protest how the university has treated survivors of sexual abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson, including himself, during mediations over compensation. And he says he'll be there until he and other survivors can meet directly with Schlissel and members of the Board of Regents.

GUEST:

Jon Vaughn, former U of M and NFL football player

StatesideDr. Robert AndersonJon VaughnMark Schlissel
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
