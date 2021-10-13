Stateside Podcast: Jon Vaughn’s Vigil for Survivors

For about a week, former Wolverine football player Jon Vaughn has been camped out in a small blue tent in front of University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel's house in Ann Arbor. He's there to protest how the university has treated survivors of sexual abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson, including himself, during mediations over compensation. And he says he'll be there until he and other survivors can meet directly with Schlissel and members of the Board of Regents.

