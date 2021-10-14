© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: He read All of the Marvels

Published October 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
Comic critic and author of the new book, All of the Marvels, Douglas Wolk talks plowing through 56 years worth of Marvel comics.

With great bookshelves come great responsibilities. For writer and critic Douglas Wolk, that means consuming some 27,000 comic books – the entirety of Marvel comics’ output spanning more than half a century. And he wrote a book about it: All of the Marvels published October 12.

GUEST:

Douglas Wolk, writer, critic, and journalist

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Statesidecomic bookscomicssuperheroesbooks
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
