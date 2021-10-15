© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why masking is a disability rights issue

Published October 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A pile of cloth COVID-19 masks made for children, resting on a table.
Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash
/

A recent study in Michigan found that schools without mask mandates have seen 62% more COVID-19 cases than in schools with enforced masking. Even so, the issue of masking in schools has become a political lightning rod. But there's a side of this story that hasn’t been at the forefront of the masking conversation...and it really needs to be. Today, we're talking about what COVID-19 means for students with disabilities. and their families.

GUESTS:

Andrea and Beth, two parents in Wayne County

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Editor's note: We are only using their first names to protect the privacy of their children.

Tags

StatesideCOVID-19school mask mandate
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes