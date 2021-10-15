Stateside Podcast: Why masking is a disability rights issue

A recent study in Michigan found that schools without mask mandates have seen 62% more COVID-19 cases than in schools with enforced masking. Even so, the issue of masking in schools has become a political lightning rod. But there's a side of this story that hasn’t been at the forefront of the masking conversation...and it really needs to be. Today, we're talking about what COVID-19 means for students with disabilities. and their families.

GUESTS:

Andrea and Beth, two parents in Wayne County

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Editor's note: We are only using their first names to protect the privacy of their children.

