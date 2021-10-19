© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The story of Father Coughlin

Published October 19, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT
Charles Coughlin, with fists raised, attacks the New Deal in Boston, 1936
Everett Collection
/
Adobe Photo Stock
Charles Coughlin, with fists raised, attacks the New Deal in Boston, 1936.

Father Charles Coughlin's radio ministry was founded during the Great Depression, and based at this church in Metro Detroit, the Shrine of the Little Flower. He commanded tens of millions of listeners through hateful rhetoric. His conspiracy theories spun about Jewish bankers and global cabals informed a growing wave of intolerance and far right wing radicalism. Today, we dig into the history of this broadcast pioneer with political ambitions who spread a doctrine of intolerance and division across the United States.

GUEST:

Andrew Lapin, producer and host of the new podcast series Radioactive for Tablet Magazine.

NOTES:

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

StatesidePodcastsjewishDetroit
