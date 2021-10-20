© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Michigan's Childcare Crisis

Published October 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT
No matter where you are in the state, finding affordable, quality childcare is often a struggle. Will an infusion of federal cash and changes proposed by the state Legislature make a difference for families?

Michigan’s Legislature is moving a package of bills designed to streamline operations for the state’s beleaguered childcare industry. Not only have day-to-day operations changed radically because of COVID, but the industry’s financial model has been thrown into chaos because of the statewide labor shortage. In this episode, you'll hear two perspectives on Michigan's childcare crisis.

GUESTS:

Dustin Walsh is a reporter for Crain's Detroit Business.

Nina Hodge is the owner of Above and Beyond Learning Childcare Center in Detroit.

