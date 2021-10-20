Michigan’s Legislature is moving a package of bills designed to streamline operations for the state’s beleaguered childcare industry. Not only have day-to-day operations changed radically because of COVID, but the industry’s financial model has been thrown into chaos because of the statewide labor shortage. In this episode, you'll hear two perspectives on Michigan's childcare crisis.

GUESTS:

Dustin Walsh is a reporter for Crain's Detroit Business.

Nina Hodge is the owner of Above and Beyond Learning Childcare Center in Detroit.

