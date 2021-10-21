Stateside Podcast: Fall gardening, really?

Has your summer garden been holding on longer than usual? Did you go to pull out your pepper plants only to find them filled with a second crop? Have you been enjoying vine ripe tomatoes well into October? You are not alone. On this Stateside Podcast episode, Luke Marion, the creator of the wildly popular MIGardener YouTube channel, explains how to make the most of your fall garden.

GUESTS:

Luke Marion, Michigan Youtube gardener

