stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Fall gardening, really?

Published October 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
"As I started to talk to more people...I realized there was a lot of gaps with seeds, with fertilizers, garden tools. There just was not really a place where exclusively gardeners could go to get the things that I was talking about in my videos," said Luke Marion. "And so I decided to kind of close that loop by creating a brand around it."

Has your summer garden been holding on longer than usual? Did you go to pull out your pepper plants only to find them filled with a second crop? Have you been enjoying vine ripe tomatoes well into October? You are not alone. On this Stateside Podcast episode, Luke Marion, the creator of the wildly popular MIGardener YouTube channel, explains how to make the most of your fall garden.

GUESTS:

Luke Marion, Michigan Youtube gardener

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
