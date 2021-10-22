Stateside Podcast: Unpacking "packing and cracking"

Soon, Michigan will have new congressional and legislative districts. How those lines are drawn will have political consequences that last a decade. But before that happens, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Council is seeking public comment on the set of draft maps they recently released.

Today on the pod, we talk to one of the members of the commission about how that's going, and we hear from a state lawmaker who says he has some major concerns about the maps as they are drawn right now.

GUESTS:

Sue Hammersmith, executive director of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Adam Hollier, Democratic state Senator representing parts of Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Highland Park, Hamtramck and Harper Woods.

Information about the remaining public hearings:

Friday, Oct. 22, 1-3:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

DeVos Place, Steelcase Ballroom

303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Monday, Oct. 25, 1-3:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Treetops Resort

3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1-3:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Dort Center

3501 Lapeer Road, Flint

