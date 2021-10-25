Stateside Podcast: Lead in Benton Harbor's water

Seven years after Flint's water crisis rocked Michigan, why are we seeing elevated lead levels in communities such as Benton Harbor? It's complicated, and Michigan Radio editor Lindsey Smith has been on the story for years.

GUEST:

Lindsey Smith is an editor at Michigan Radio, and has been following the Flint water story for many years. She produced a national award-winning documentary for Michigan Radio on Flint called "Not Safe To Drink."

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

