Stateside Podcast: Chef James Rigato on dining post-pandemic

It’s getting colder out, and some Michigan restaurants are still struggling with operational costs and staffing shortages. Running a restaurant has never been easy, but this particular moment is loaded with a whole new set of challenges around staffing, procurement, and what happens at the front of the house. Today, a celebrated Detroit area chef talks about survival during and after the pandemic.

GUEST:

James Rigato is chef and owner of award-winning Mabel Gray in Hazel Park.

—

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

