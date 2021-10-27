© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Chef James Rigato on dining post-pandemic

Published October 27, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
JamesRigato_credit_JoeVaughn.JPG
Joe Vaughn
/

It’s getting colder out, and some Michigan restaurants are still struggling with operational costs and staffing shortages. Running a restaurant has never been easy, but this particular moment is loaded with a whole new set of challenges around staffing, procurement, and what happens at the front of the house. Today, a celebrated Detroit area chef talks about survival during and after the pandemic.

GUEST:

James Rigato is chef and owner of award-winning Mabel Gray in Hazel Park.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Statesiderestauranteconomydining
Stay Connected
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside.
See stories by Mercedes Mejia
Latest Episodes