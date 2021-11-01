© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Conspiracy theories and local elections collide

Published November 1, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
voting booths
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Radio
Adams Township clerk Stephanie Scott was supposed to be running an election tomorrow. But last week, state officials took away her authority to do that.

State officials last week stripped Adams Township clerk Stephanie Scott of her of authority to run elections. The story behind why they did that reflects a broad shift in how national politics are playing out at your local ballot box.

GUEST:

Jonathan Oosting, politics reporter for Bridge Michigan. You can find more of Oosting's reporting on Stephanie Scott here.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

