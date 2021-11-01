Stateside Podcast: Conspiracy theories and local elections collide

State officials last week stripped Adams Township clerk Stephanie Scott of her of authority to run elections. The story behind why they did that reflects a broad shift in how national politics are playing out at your local ballot box.

GUEST:

Jonathan Oosting, politics reporter for Bridge Michigan. You can find more of Oosting's reporting on Stephanie Scott here.

