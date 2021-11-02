Stateside Podcast: School staffing challenges amid the pandemic

So many kids and families have been desperate to restore a sense of normalcy. Getting back to face-to-face learning has been a huge relief, even if fraught with complications. Many school districts are hanging on to normal operations by their fingertips with a shortage of staffers and increasing COVID-19 infections. Today, we talk to the president of Michigan's largest teachers' union, and to one school superintendent about what’s behind the school staffing shortages and what districts are doing to address COVID in the classroom.

GUESTS:

Jeanice Kerr Swift is the Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent.

Paula Herbart is the president of Michigan Education Association.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

