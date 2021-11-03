Stateside Podcast: Abdullah Hammoud makes history in Dearborn

Three cities in Southeast Michigan elected young Arab American men to serve as mayor: Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights, and Dearborn.

The latter, home to one of the largest Arab American populations in the country, elected State Representative Abdullah Hammoud to replace longtime mayor John "Jack" O’Reilly. On today's episode, we talk to Hammoud about his historic election and his plans for the city.

GUEST:

Abdullah Hammoud, state representative and Dearborn mayor-elect

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

