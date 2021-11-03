Stateside Podcast: Abdullah Hammoud makes history in Dearborn

© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Published November 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT
Abdullah Hammoud (at podium) will be Dearborn's first Arab American and Muslim mayor in history. "It's just a humbling moment to be a son of Dearborn, and now have this opportunity to give back to a greater capacity."

Three cities in Southeast Michigan elected young Arab American men to serve as mayor: Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights, and Dearborn. 

The latter, home to one of the largest Arab American populations in the country, elected State Representative Abdullah Hammoud to replace longtime mayor John "Jack" O’Reilly. On today's episode, we talk to Hammoud about his historic election and his plans for the city.

GUEST:
Abdullah Hammoud, state representative and Dearborn mayor-elect

