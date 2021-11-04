© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The Meta-what-now?

Published November 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 keynote in 2008
flickr user Brian Solis
/
http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM
Last week, Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta, and Mark Zuckerberg talked about the rebrand in terms of the metaverse and the future of the internet.

Last week, Facebook announced it was changing its name to Meta, and Mark Zuckerberg talked about the rebrand in terms of the metaverse and the future of the internet. But what exactly is the metaverse, and will we have to be customers of Facebook — or Meta — to go there? Today, on Stateside, a media and information expert fills us in on some, sci-fi, social media and social equity points to think about.

GUEST:
Robby Ratan is an associate professor of media and information at Michigan State University.


Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Statesidefacebookscience fictionsocial mediaMark Zuckerbergsocial equity
Stay Connected
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
See stories by Erin Allen
Latest Episodes