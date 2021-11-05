Stateside Podcast: Detroit Zoo's new leader

The Detroit Zoo recently welcomed its new director, Dr. Hayley Murphy.

Murphy, who previously worked as director of Zoo Atlanta, is the first woman to hold this position at the Detroit Zoo’s 93-year history. She is also one of the nation’s leading experts in gorilla cardiac health. On today’s podcast episode, we talk about how Murphy is approaching her new position, habitat conservation, and, of course, the health of ape’s hearts.

Dr. Hayley Murphy, director and chief executive officer of the Detroit Zoo

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.