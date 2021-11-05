© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Detroit Zoo's new leader

Published November 5, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT
DetroitZoo
"Detroit Zoo Tiger Sleeping" by Scott_Calleja is licensed under CC BY 2.0
/

The Detroit Zoo recently welcomed its new director, Dr. Hayley Murphy.

Murphy, who previously worked as director of Zoo Atlanta, is the first woman to hold this position at the Detroit Zoo’s 93-year history. She is also one of the nation’s leading experts in gorilla cardiac health. On today’s podcast episode, we talk about how Murphy is approaching her new position, habitat conservation, and, of course, the health of ape’s hearts.

Dr. Hayley Murphy, director and chief executive officer of the Detroit Zoo

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

