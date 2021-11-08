Stateside Podcast: What the expanded child tax credit means for families

The American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress earlier this year, turned the annual child tax credit into monthly cash payments for families with kids. As Congress debates whether to extend the policy, Stateside digs into what the extra cash has meant both for individual households and the broader economy.

GUESTS:

Anita Cobb, mother of three living in Lansing. You can find more about Anita and other families receiving the child tax credit payments here.

Betsey Stevenson, professor at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy

