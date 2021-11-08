© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What the expanded child tax credit means for families

Published November 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A black father, mother, and child sit at a table filled with breakfast food. The mother is passing a tray of food to the father.
Jimmy Dean
/
Unsplash
The expanded child tax credit has put cash into the pockets of Michigan families. That has economic implications beyond just the household budget for food or day care.

The American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress earlier this year, turned the annual child tax credit into monthly cash payments for families with kids. As Congress debates whether to extend the policy, Stateside digs into what the extra cash has meant both for individual households and the broader economy.

GUESTS:
Anita Cobb, mother of three living in Lansing. You can find more about Anita and other families receiving the child tax credit payments here.

Betsey Stevenson, professor at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

StatesideChild Tax Crediteconomy
Stay Connected
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Latest Episodes