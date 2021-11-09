© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What Biden’s infrastructure bill means for Michigan

Published November 9, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST
Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Democrat Rashida Tlaib, who represents Michigan’s 13th District in Wayne County, voted against the bill. She’s been a big part of the national conversation about what the bill doesn’t provide.

The House recently passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, a massive $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill. Michigan is getting ready to spend a significant amount of cash. Today, we dig into what this bill will do for Michiganders and what may come next.

GUESTS:

Rashida Tlaib (D) is the representative for Michigan's 13th District in Wayne County.

Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio’s director of content. You can follow her at @ZoeMelinaClark.

Riley Beggin is Detroit News' Washington correspondent. You can follow her at @RBeggin.


