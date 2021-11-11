© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Angeline Boulley's "Indigenous Nancy Drew"

Published November 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Firekeeper's Daughter, by Angelline Boulley
Macmillan Children's Publishing Group
/
Macmillan Children's Publishing Group
"Firekeeper's Daughter" author and Michigan native, Angeline Boulley, on the “Indigenous Nancy Drew” story in her debut YA thriller

Today, we return to one of the most anticipated YA reads of the year. Firekeeper’s Daughter by Michigan’s Angeline Boulley is at once a a ripping thriller and a complex story of a girl finding her way in two cultures. Since our conversation in February, it hit the New York Times best-seller list.

GUEST:

Angeline Boulley is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and writer of the debut novel Firekeeper’s Daughter. 

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Statesideyoung adult booksnovelIndigenousOjibweUPmichigan authors
Stay Connected
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
See stories by Erin Allen
Latest Episodes