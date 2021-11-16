Stateside Podcast: Deported by the country you served

Today, PBS premiered the new film "American Exile” about the lives of military veterans, deported from the United States after their service, because of their immigration status. The documentary was a collaborative effort between Burning Box Studio and WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University. Military service is such a huge part of the stories we tell ourselves about who belongs in this country. What happens when the government decides that, even as a veteran, you don’t belong here?

GUESTS:

Carleen Hsu is a journalism professor at MSU, and editor of documentary "American Exile."

John Valadez is a journalism professor at MSU and production director of the documentary "American Exile."

Manuel Valenzuela is a Vietnam War veteran at the center of the documentary "American Exile."

