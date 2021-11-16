© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Deported by the country you served

Published November 16, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST
Burning Box Studio Inc.
According to the Veterans Administration Manuel Valenzuela (left) is 60% disabled due to PTSD, while Valente Valenzuela (right) is 100% disabled.

Today, PBS premiered the new film "American Exile” about the lives of military veterans, deported from the United States after their service, because of their immigration status. The documentary was a collaborative effort between Burning Box Studio and WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University. Military service is such a huge part of the stories we tell ourselves about who belongs in this country. What happens when the government decides that, even as a veteran, you don’t belong here?

GUESTS:

Carleen Hsu is a journalism professor at MSU, and editor of documentary "American Exile."

John Valadez is a journalism professor at MSU and production director of the documentary "American Exile."

Manuel Valenzuela is a Vietnam War veteran at the center of the documentary "American Exile."

Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside.
