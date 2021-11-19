© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Bringing your family traditions to the table

Published November 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Foods.jpg
Courtesy Mark Kurlyandchik
/
Russian potato salad (left). Hashweh (right) made of rice, ground meat, and spices.

When you think about traditional Thanksgiving side-dishes in Michigan, you think mashed potatoes, stuffing and green bean casserole, right? But Michigan is so much more than a shelf-stable can of Campbells. We’re a multicultural state that has carried forward ancestral delights to the Thanksgiving table. Mark Kurlyandchik wrote about this very thing in a recent article for SEEN Magazine and shares his findings with us.

GUEST:

Mark Kurlyandchik, food writer

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.
If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.
Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Tags

Statesidetraditional foodthanksgivingholiday
Stay Connected
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside.
See stories by Mercedes Mejia
Latest Episodes