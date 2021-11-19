Stateside Podcast: Bringing your family traditions to the table
When you think about traditional Thanksgiving side-dishes in Michigan, you think mashed potatoes, stuffing and green bean casserole, right? But Michigan is so much more than a shelf-stable can of Campbells. We’re a multicultural state that has carried forward ancestral delights to the Thanksgiving table. Mark Kurlyandchik wrote about this very thing in a recent article for SEEN Magazine and shares his findings with us.
GUEST:
Mark Kurlyandchik, food writer
—
Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.
Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.