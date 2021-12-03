© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Oxford shooter's parents charged with involuntary manslaughter

Published December 3, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST
crumbley-parents.png
Provided by the 52nd District Court
James and Jennifer Crumbley appear on video for the arraignment of their son on December 1, 2021.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed four counts of Involuntary Manslaughter against both Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School student and shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley. The details of McDonald's investigation allege Ethan had unfettered access to a gun bought for him as a gift by his parents. Prosecutor McDonald shares more details on today's Stateside.

GUEST:

Karen McDonald, Oakland County Prosecutor

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Statesideoxford high school shooting
