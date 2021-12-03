Stateside Podcast: Oxford shooter's parents charged with involuntary manslaughter

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald filed four counts of Involuntary Manslaughter against both Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School student and shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley. The details of McDonald's investigation allege Ethan had unfettered access to a gun bought for him as a gift by his parents. Prosecutor McDonald shares more details on today's Stateside.

GUEST:

Karen McDonald, Oakland County Prosecutor

