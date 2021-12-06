Stateside Podcast: Preventing school shootings: Two views
Last week's shooting at Oxford High School is the latest in a long line, nationally. Does it change the longstanding conversation around gun reform in Michigan? In its wake, two members of the Michigan House of Representatives — from different sides of the aisle — share their views on Michigan’s gun laws and preventing the next tragedy.
GUESTS:
Matt Koleszar, Michigan Representative (D-Wayne County) and former public school teacher
Phil Green, Michigan Representative (R-Huron County) and former youth pastor, coach and private school administrator
----
