© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Preventing school shootings: Two views

Published December 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
close up of trigger on a gun.
Wes
/
Adobe Stock
In the wake of the Oxford shooting, two members of the Michigan House of Representatives — from different sides of the aisle — share their views on Michigan’s gun laws.

Last week's shooting at Oxford High School is the latest in a long line, nationally. Does it change the longstanding conversation around gun reform in Michigan? In its wake, two members of the Michigan House of Representatives — from different sides of the aisle — share their views on Michigan’s gun laws and preventing the next tragedy.

GUESTS:

Matt Koleszar, Michigan Representative (D-Wayne County) and former public school teacher

Phil Green, Michigan Representative (R-Huron County) and former youth pastor, coach and private school administrator

----

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

Statesidegun violenceoxford high school shootinggun controlMichigan gun lawsschool shooting
Stay Connected
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
See stories by Erin Allen
Elizabeth Harlow
Elizabeth Harlow is an Assistant Producer for Stateside.
See stories by Elizabeth Harlow
Latest Episodes