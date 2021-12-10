Stateside Podcast: Jamon Jordan on uncovering Detroit's hidden histories

Years before educator and historian Jamon Jordan founded Black Scroll Network, History & Tours, taking a tour of Detroit with him was a must-do. And apparently, the City of Detroit agreed; Jamon Jordan has recently been appointed as its first official City Historian. It's an honorary role that is both ceremonial and educational. He will promote, research, and preserve information about the city’s history.

GUEST:

Jamon Jordan, educator and Detroit City Historian.

