© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Jamon Jordan on uncovering Detroit's hidden histories

Published December 10, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Jamon Jordan
Jamon Jordan
/
An educator and founder of The Black Scroll Network, History & Tours, Jamon Jordan has been appointed as the city of Detroit's first historian.

Years before educator and historian Jamon Jordan founded Black Scroll Network, History & Tours, taking a tour of Detroit with him was a must-do. And apparently, the City of Detroit agreed; Jamon Jordan has recently been appointed as its first official City Historian. It's an honorary role that is both ceremonial and educational. He will promote, research, and preserve information about the city’s history.

GUEST:

Jamon Jordan, educator and Detroit City Historian.

____

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

StatesideDetroit historyDetroitDetroit 1967Rosa Parks
Stay Connected
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
See stories by Erin Allen
Latest Episodes