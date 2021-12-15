© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Rebuilding trust and community in Oxford

Published December 15, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST
Students attend a vigil at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. A school shooting allegedly carried out by a 15-year-old student at the town's high school killed four students and injured seven other people.

Around 70 parents reportedly showed up to speak at the Oxford School Board meeting last night—the first since since the deadly shooting at the district's high school two weeks ago.

Four young people are dead and seven more people injured, alongside hundreds of others who will carry the terror of the day forward. The question for the school district now: how to rebuild trust and community after unimaginable loss. 

Detroit Free Press reporter David Jesse covered the meeting and talked to us about the steps the district is taking to bring students back to school, and what parents had to say about their family's experiences in the wake of the tragedy.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

