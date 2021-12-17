© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Holiday sips—with booze or without

Published December 17, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST
Alcohol isn't the only way to cheers this holiday season. There's been a major boom in the sale of non-alcoholic brews and spirits in recent years.

Eggnog, hot toddies, mulled wine, coquito. For a lot of folks, a little tipple is what we do during the holidays.

But for those who’d rather abstain, these days we thankfully have a lot more options than just hot chocolate or O’Doul’s.

“We have a s’mores stout right now, and a milk chocolate stout. They have a watermelon gose. There’s some really, really interesting flavors out there,” said Michelle Zajac, beer and wine buyer at Arbor Farms Market in Ann Arbor.

Non-alcoholic beers are booming, so why hasn’t Michigan jumped on this trend? Zajac said it's not that Michigan's beverage producers aren't aware of the trend toward low- or no-alcohol libations.

“But with everything going on, I think they're just not ready to make that leap yet,” she said.

For those of you who don't mind a little booze at your holiday table, check out the latest Cheers! concoction: the Pear Dauphine.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

