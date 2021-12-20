© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Bell's Brewery sold in 2021

Published December 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST
Larry Bell did the thing he said he had no interest in doing. He sold.

The craft beer giant sold his Kalamazoo-based Bell's Brewing this fall to Lion, which also manufactures New Belgium beers.

On this episode of the podcast we revisit a 2019 conversation Stateside had with Larry Bell, and we talk to Crain's Detroit Business reporter Dustin Walsh about what the sale means for microbrew in Michigan.

GUESTS:

Larry Bell, founder, Bell's Brewery

Dustin Walsh, reporter, Crain's Detroit Business

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
