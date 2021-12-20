Stateside Podcast: Bell's Brewery sold in 2021

Larry Bell did the thing he said he had no interest in doing. He sold.

The craft beer giant sold his Kalamazoo-based Bell's Brewing this fall to Lion, which also manufactures New Belgium beers.

On this episode of the podcast we revisit a 2019 conversation Stateside had with Larry Bell, and we talk to Crain's Detroit Business reporter Dustin Walsh about what the sale means for microbrew in Michigan.

GUESTS:

Larry Bell, founder, Bell's Brewery

Dustin Walsh, reporter, Crain's Detroit Business

