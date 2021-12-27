Stateside Podcast: The year in music from Michigan

Through another tough year of pandemic, musicians in Michigan are still releasing some brilliant art. Today, "Songs from the Trail" hosts Jackson Smith and Steve Girbach take a moment away from their WVBI program to share with April their favorite releases from Michigan musicians in 2021.

Artists include: The Accidentals, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Will Sessions, and Dames Brown.

GUESTS:

Jackson Smith, co-host, "Songs from the Trail"

Steve Girbach, co-host "Songs from the Trail"

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

