Lansing listeners: WLNZ 89.7 is back on air. Thanks for your patience.
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The year in music from Michigan

Published December 27, 2021 at 5:52 AM EST
The Accidentals are Katie Larson, Michael Dause and Savannah Buist
Tony Demin
/

Through another tough year of pandemic, musicians in Michigan are still releasing some brilliant art. Today, "Songs from the Trail" hosts Jackson Smith and Steve Girbach take a moment away from their WVBI program to share with April their favorite releases from Michigan musicians in 2021.

Artists include: The Accidentals, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Will Sessions, and Dames Brown.

GUESTS:

Jackson Smith, co-host, "Songs from the Trail"

Steve Girbach, co-host "Songs from the Trail"

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

StatesideDetroit musicMichigan music
