Stateside Podcast: Automotive’s new normal?

Are American automakers losing their dominance in the U.S. market? After Toyota beat out GM for the top-selling automaker in 2021, some analysts say yes. It was the first time a foreign company had topped the list.

"It's been on the decline for a while. I mean, it used to be that's all we had—domestic automakers—and now we look more like Europe with more equal market share among the makers," said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive.

At the same time, the Big Three have been making big investments in an electric future. Several of those companies unveiled new electric offerings at the Consumers Electronic Show in Las Vegas this week.

Needless to say, it’s been quite a week for people covering the auto industry. We checked in with Krebs and Rory Carroll, editor-in-chief at Jalopnik, to talk about what this week's news tells us about the future of cars for both the industry and consumers.

