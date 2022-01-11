© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Former House speaker accused of sexual abuse

Published January 11, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST
A former Michigan House speaker, Republican Lee Chatfield, is being investigated by state and regional police. His sister-in-law has accused him of sexual assault, starting when she was in her mid teens.

A Former Michigan House Speaker, Republican Lee Chatfield, has described himself as a family man, married to his high school sweetheart. They have five kids, and he hasn't been ashamed to proclaim his conservative, Christian values. But today, he stands accused of sexual assault by his sister-in-law, starting back when she was in her mid teens. 

This conversation and allegations against Lee Chatfield will be disturbing or triggering to some listeners.

GUESTS:

  • Kelly House, reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Jonathan Oosting, reporter, Bridge Michigan

