Stateside Podcast: Former House speaker accused of sexual abuse

A Former Michigan House Speaker, Republican Lee Chatfield, has described himself as a family man, married to his high school sweetheart. They have five kids, and he hasn't been ashamed to proclaim his conservative, Christian values. But today, he stands accused of sexual assault by his sister-in-law, starting back when she was in her mid teens.

This conversation and allegations against Lee Chatfield will be disturbing or triggering to some listeners.

GUESTS:



Kelly House, reporter, Bridge Michigan

reporter, Bridge Michigan Jonathan Oosting, reporter, Bridge Michigan

