© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Advocates protest surge in Detroit gun arrests

Published January 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
traffic_stop.jpg
Juan Alvarez
/
Creative Commons
During the pandemic, arrests for carrying a concealed weapon skyrocketed in Detroit.

During the pandemic, the number of arrests for carrying a concealed weapon skyrocketed in Detroit. Police say they're responding to an increase in gun related crimes. But defense attorneys say the arrests have been heavy handed, burdening an already backlogged court system and further eroding public trust in police. 

GUEST:

Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter, Michigan Radio

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

StatesideConcealed Pistol Licenseconcealed weaponsconcealed carry lawracial profilingwhistleblowerDetroit Gun Violence
Stay Connected
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
See stories by Erin Allen
Latest Episodes