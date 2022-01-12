Stateside Podcast: Advocates protest surge in Detroit gun arrests

During the pandemic, the number of arrests for carrying a concealed weapon skyrocketed in Detroit. Police say they're responding to an increase in gun related crimes. But defense attorneys say the arrests have been heavy handed, burdening an already backlogged court system and further eroding public trust in police.

Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter, Michigan Radio

