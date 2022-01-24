© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A Michigan runner on athlete eating disorders

Published January 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
haley-haarms-0A8lcQSXXOE-unsplash.jpg
Haley Haarms
/
Unsplash
Former MSU runner Maggie Farrell reckons with the prevalence of eating disorders within the running world. 

Simone Biles' withdrawal from the 2021 Olympic finals showed us how difficult, yet important it can be to prioritize self care as a star athlete. And the issue definitely hits home here in Michigan. Today, a former Michigan State runner reckons with the prevalence of eating disorders within the running world.

GUEST:

Maggie Farrell, former Michigan State University cross country runner, grad student intern at Texas State University

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

