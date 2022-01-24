Stateside Podcast: A Michigan runner on athlete eating disorders

Simone Biles' withdrawal from the 2021 Olympic finals showed us how difficult, yet important it can be to prioritize self care as a star athlete. And the issue definitely hits home here in Michigan. Today, a former Michigan State runner reckons with the prevalence of eating disorders within the running world.

GUEST:

Maggie Farrell, former Michigan State University cross country runner, grad student intern at Texas State University

