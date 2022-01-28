© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: COVID in Michigan down, but not out

Published January 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A 3D-generated image of the coronavirus variant of concern known as omicron.
A 3D-generated image of the coronavirus variant of concern known as omicron.

COVID cases are finally falling this week in Michigan, after months of surges and spikes during Delta and then Omicron variants. But the spread of COVID still continues unabated in parts of the state, and hospitals are paying the price.

GUESTS:

Kate Wells, reporter, Michigan Radio

Dustin Dwyer, reporter, Michigan Radio

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

StatesideCOVID-19omicron varianthospital
Stay Connected
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Latest Episodes