Stateside Podcast: COVID in Michigan down, but not out
COVID cases are finally falling this week in Michigan, after months of surges and spikes during Delta and then Omicron variants. But the spread of COVID still continues unabated in parts of the state, and hospitals are paying the price.
GUESTS:
Kate Wells, reporter, Michigan Radio
Dustin Dwyer, reporter, Michigan Radio
