Stateside Podcast: GM's $7 billion investment

General Motors announced that they will invest $7 billion to build electric vehicles and batteries in Michigan. It’s a big deal in part because it means 4,000 new jobs for the state.

But this announcement is turning a few heads because General Motors is getting a $820 million state incentive to build in Michigan. Today on the podcast, we're looking at why Michigan is incentivizing these kinds of lower paid manufacturing jobs and not higher paid tech jobs — the kinds of the jobs that could really propel our economy.

Read Chad Livengood's original article here.

GUEST:

Chad Livengood, Senior Editor at Crain’s Detroit Business

