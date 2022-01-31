© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: GM's $7 billion investment

Published January 31, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Image of GM CEO, Mary Barra, standing behind a podium announcing GM's $7 billion investment.
John F. Martin/John F. Martin for General Motor
/
John F. Martin
General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra announces Tuesday, January 25, 2022 a GM investment of more than $7 billion in four Michigan manufacturing sites that includes building a new Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Lansing and converting the GM Orion Assembly plant to build full-size electric pickups. The investment will create 4,000 new jobs and retain 1,000. Barra made the announcement from the Senate Hearing Room of the Boji Tower in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by John F. Martin for General Motors)

General Motors announced that they will invest $7 billion to build electric vehicles and batteries in Michigan. It’s a big deal in part because it means 4,000 new jobs for the state.

But this announcement is turning a few heads because General Motors is getting a $820 million state incentive to build in Michigan. Today on the podcast, we're looking at why Michigan is incentivizing these kinds of lower paid manufacturing jobs and not higher paid tech jobs — the kinds of the jobs that could really propel our economy.

Read Chad Livengood's original article here.

GUEST:

Chad Livengood, Senior Editor at Crain’s Detroit Business

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

StatesideGeneral Motorselectric vehiclesauto jobs
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes