Stateside Podcast: Stafford, and Harbaugh, and Brady, Oh My!

The Detroit Lions have never played in any of the 52 previous Super Bowls. But this year, Lions fans are — in a way — the closest they’ve ever been. That’s because former Lions quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is Super Bowl bound with the Rams. The Lions traded Stafford after 12 years and zero playoff wins. Some Michiganders have mixed feelings watching Stafford find so much success in another city.

But this isn't the only development in Michigan football news. University of Michigan coach, Jim Harbaugh, is reportedly interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings job and beloved Michigan Man, Tom Brady, announced today that he’s retiring. On today's Stateside podcast episode, what's new in Michigan football.

GUEST:

John Niyo, sports columnist at the Detroit News

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.