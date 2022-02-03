© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: The Race for Michigan’s 10th

Published February 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST
Michigan's new congressional redistricting means two wide-open seats in the house. There's the 13th District in Detroit, and then there's the 10th District in parts of Macomb County.

The 10th is a largely suburban metro-Detroit district that politically leans blue-collar Republican. However, there's also a history of labor-friendly Democratic strongholds in some parts of the districts. Both the Democratic and Republican parties think they're competitive in the upcoming election.

"This is a district that in large part voted twice for Barack Obama and voted twice for Donald Trump," said Macomb Daily news editor, Jeff Payne.

Payne said which party comes out on top could come down to the ability to get out the vote among the base of supporters.

"I think that's going to be a major factor in this race if the Democrats can get out folks in places like Warren, Roseville, and East Point," said Payne. "And ditto for the Republicans in places like Shelby, parts of Sterling Heights."

"I think [what's] going to be a major part of this is which party can get its vote out," Payne said.

——————————

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

