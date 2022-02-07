Stateside Podcast: Malcolm X was from Michigan

Malcolm X was a son of Lansing, where he spent some of his most formative years before becoming the iconic activist we know of today. So why aren't his the quotes and legacy we teach in Michigan schools or during Black History Month? Today on Stateside, we explore Malcolm X's family history and controversial legacy in the struggle for Black empowerment.

John Aerni-Flessner, associate professor for the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities at Michigan State University

Kidada Williams, associate professor of African American and American history at Wayne State University

Herb Boyd, Detroit writer, journalist, and activist

