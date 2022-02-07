© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Malcolm X was from Michigan

Published February 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST
Malcolm X speaks at a news conference in the Hotel Theresa, in New York, May 21,1964. Two of the three men convicted in his 1965 killing are set to be cleared Thursday after insisting through the years that they were not guilty.
Malcolm X was a son of Lansing, where he spent some of his most formative years before becoming the iconic activist we know of today. So why aren't his the quotes and legacy we teach in Michigan schools or during Black History Month? Today on Stateside, we explore Malcolm X's family history and controversial legacy in the struggle for Black empowerment. 

GUESTS:

  • John Aerni-Flessner, associate professor for the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities at Michigan State University
  • Kidada Williams, associate professor of African American and American history at Wayne State University
  • Herb Boyd, Detroit writer, journalist, and activist

——
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

