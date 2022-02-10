© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Detroit’s “Birthday Candles” heads to Broadway

Published February 10, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST
Birthday Candles play
Birthday Candles debuted in 2018 at the Detroit Public Theatre. After two years of COVID restrictions, its Michigan-born creator will bring it to Broadway.
detroitpublictheatre.org

Michigan-born playwright Noah Haidle’s Broadway debut was just about to happen — in 2020, the year COVID doused the stage lights. But now, Birthday Candles, is back, and he’s here to tell us about it.

GUEST:
Noah Haidle, playwright, screenwriter

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Detroit art broadway theatre theater
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
