Stateside Podcast: Ojibwe hockey hero’s complex story

Published February 10, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST
Taffy Abel in a striped Chicago Black Hawks uniform
Taffy Abel is pictured here in 1929 in his uniform for the Chicago Blackhawks, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 1934. That uniform included a logo depicting a caricatured Native American figure. As a player, Abel never discussed his own Indigenous heritage.

Team USA’s forward Abby Roque made her Olympic debut last weekend in Beijing. She grew up in the UP, and she’s the first Native American to play for the U.S. women’s team, a member of the Wahnapitae First Nation. But she’s not the first Native player to be part of the U.S. team. That player was one Taffy Abel, and today on Stateside, his nephew talks about his life and many athletic achievements.

GUEST:
George Jones, Taffy Abel’s nephew

Latest Episodes