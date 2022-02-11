Stateside Podcast: Are Michigan COVID cases receding?

After a months of hospital overcrowding and wide community spread of the omicron variant, public health indicators are showing some turnaround. And one by one, Michigan's county health departments in populous areas have dropped mask mandates for schools. Could omicron finally be letting up? Mileage in your school, workplace, or congregate care setting may vary, but today we go over the basics with a health officer and a reporter covering COVID cases.

GUESTS:

Linda Vail, health officer for Ingham County Health Department

Mike Wilkinson, Bridge Michigan reporter

