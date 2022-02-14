Stateside Podcast: Michigan’s looming fight over abortion rights

For almost as long as its been a state, Michigan has had laws on the books that make abortion illegal. The most recent one was passed in 1931.

But for nearly five decades now, it’s been rendered pretty much moot by the U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

“Should Roe fall, as many think it might, Michigan law making abortion a felony for the person who provides it, meaning the physician, would come back into full force," explained Zach Gorchow, executive editor of Gongwer News Service - Michigan.

It would also upend the federal grounding that has shaped state laws for decades. And Michigan advocates on both sides of the issue are already gearing up for a fight.

On today's pod, we talked to Gorchow about the legal and political context for that fight, and heard from activists on either side of the debate about how they are adapting to this new era of the abortion debate.

We spoke with Nicole Wells Stallworth, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan. The organization is part of a coalition backing a petition to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. And we also heard from Genevieve Marnon, legislative director for Right to Life of Michigan.

