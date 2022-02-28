Stateside Podcast: Michigan health officer says “enough”

During the pandemic, when state and federal governments decline to act, local public health officials have the hard job of writing the road rules for their communities. Add to that harassment from the public and lack of support from health boards and departments. Today, we hear from a Northwest Michigan health director who recently decided enough is enough.

GUEST:

Lisa Peacock, health officer in the Benzie-Leelenau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW)

