Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan health officer says “enough”

Published February 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST
Lisa Peacock
Lisa Peacock resigned from her position as health officer in Northwest Michigan, citing "lack of support" and a "hostile work environment."

During the pandemic, when state and federal governments decline to act, local public health officials have the hard job of writing the road rules for their communities. Add to that harassment from the public and lack of support from health boards and departments. Today, we hear from a Northwest Michigan health director who recently decided enough is enough.

GUEST:
Lisa Peacock, health officer in the Benzie-Leelenau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW)

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside public healthnorthern michiganmask mandatehealth issues
Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
