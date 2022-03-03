© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside Podcast: Crash survivors push lawmakers for insurance fix

Published March 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
Brian Woodward worked as a contractor for a Big Three automaker for 30 years before losing his caregivers after changes to the state's no-fault auto insurance laws.

More than 1,500 people in Michigan who sustained life-changing injuries in car crashes are losing home care services. That's after the state Legislature passed no-fault auto insurance reforms that allowed insurance companies to cut reimbursements to the agencies providing home care services.

On today's episode, Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton talks about how the effort to lower auto insurance costs in Michigan has had devastating consequences for crash survivors.

