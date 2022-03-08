© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The Great Lakes are getting salty

Published March 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
Kathy Johnson
Great Lakes Now, Detroit Public TV
University of Wisconsin researchers are seeing more and more salt in the Great Lakes, so much that their ecosystems are starting to change.

You’ve probably noticed a coating of salt on your car or truck. But undercarriages aren’t the only place road salt accumulates during the winter. University of Wisconsin researchers are seeing more and more salt in the Great Lakes — so much that the lakes' ecosystems are starting to change.

GUEST: 

Rob Mooney, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Limnology 

——

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

Erin Allen
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
