Stateside Podcast: The Great Lakes are getting salty

You’ve probably noticed a coating of salt on your car or truck. But undercarriages aren’t the only place road salt accumulates during the winter. University of Wisconsin researchers are seeing more and more salt in the Great Lakes — so much that the lakes' ecosystems are starting to change.

Rob Mooney, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Limnology

