stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Cannabis lounges are coming to Michigan

Published March 9, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST
Cannabis_lounge
Martijn Baudoin
/
Unsplash
Michigan could soon approve licenses for its first cannabis consumption lounges, but they won’t exactly look like what you might expect in a bar or restaurant.

Let’s get this straight: Liquor stores can't sell marijuana, dispensaries can't sell alcohol, you can’t consume cannabis in a dispensary, and cannabis lounges can't sell weed. But you can consume weed in a lounge if you bring your own? Michiganders are finding workarounds, and a cannabis industry reporter is here to tell us how.

GUEST:

Annalise Frank, cannabis industry reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business

——
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Stateside’s theme music is by 14KT.

Additional music by Blue Dot Sessions.

