Stateside Podcast: Cannabis lounges are coming to Michigan

Let’s get this straight: Liquor stores can't sell marijuana, dispensaries can't sell alcohol, you can’t consume cannabis in a dispensary, and cannabis lounges can't sell weed. But you can consume weed in a lounge if you bring your own? Michiganders are finding workarounds, and a cannabis industry reporter is here to tell us how.

GUEST:

Annalise Frank, cannabis industry reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business

——

