Stateside Podcast: Defendants in Whitmer kidnapping plot on trial

2020 was an intense news year. There was the pandemic and all its disruptions, as well nationwide protests over police brutality.

Then in October, federal and state law enforcement announced that a group of 13 men from Michigan and elsewhere had been plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Over the past year and a half, more details have emerged about the plot, as well as questions about what role FBI informants might have played in crafting it.

This week, the trial for four of the defendants got underway in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids.

Some of the other men originally charged in what’s become known as “the plot” took plea deals. One has already been sentenced.

We talked to Michigan Radio reporter Dustin Dwyer, who was following the first week of court proceedings about what happened in the first three days of the trial.

